Michigan urges judge to drop order on Flint bottled water

FLINT, Mich. — The state of Michigan is asking a judge to drop an order that requires water delivery in Flint if residents who don't have a working filter want it.

In a court filing Tuesday, the state says tests show Flint water is complying with federal standards for lead. Separately, a Virginia Tech expert says his tests also reveal significant improvement. Marc Edwards emphasized that residents should continue to use filters.

On Nov. 10, federal Judge David Lawson said the state must deliver bottled water to residents who don't have a properly working filter and want the water. Since that time, the state has been trying to get the order set aside by an appeals court.