Ohio court revives claims in Notre Dame concussion suit

CLEVELAND — A state appeals court in Cleveland has ruled that the widow of a former Notre Dame football player can proceed with lawsuit claims that he was disabled by concussions suffered during his college career in the 1970s.

Steve and Yvette Schmitz sued the NCAA and university in October 2014 alleging the institutions had shown "reckless disregard" for player safety and failed to protect them from concussions.

Steve Schmitz died in February 2015. The lawsuit says he was diagnosed by the Cleveland Clinic with a brain disease related to numerous concussions and that suffered from severe memory loss and early onset Alzheimer's.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in September 2015. The appellate court last week overruled the judge's dismissal of some claims.