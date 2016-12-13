Oklahoma court tosses abortion law on hospital privileges

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has thrown out a law requiring doctors at abortion clinics to have hospital admitting privileges.

The court on Tuesday said the law violates the U.S. Constitution by creating an undue burden on a woman's access to abortion. The court also said the law violates the Oklahoma Constitution by including more than one subject in the measure.

The ruling overturns a lower court's decision in February that upheld the law.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the law on behalf of Dr. Larry Burns. The Norman physician has said he applied for admitting privileges at hospitals in the Oklahoma City area, but was turned down.