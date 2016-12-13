Oldest American, Adele Dunlap of New Jersey, turns 114

PITTSTOWN, N.J. — The New Jersey woman who is the oldest American is another year older.

Adele Dunlap received balloons, and fellow residents at the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown on Monday sang "Happy Birthday" to the 114-year-old.

But The Record (http://bit.ly/2hocF0w ) reports Dunlap didn't appreciate the fuss. Asked what she was thankful for, Dunlap said, "Gee, how should I know?" As for a birthday wish, she responded, "I've never thought of such a thing. I don't wish for anything."

She also said it was her 105th birthday. The nursing staff and her family say it's her habit to shave about a decade off her age.

Dunlap became the country's oldest person in July following the death of Goldie Michelson, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

___