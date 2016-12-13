Pakistan's national carrier chief resigns after plane crash

ISLAMABAD — A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines says the national carrier's chief has resigned following last week's plane crash that killed all 47 people onboard.

Danyal Gilani said on Tuesday that Azam Saigol only cited personal reasons for his resignation, without offering details. In Pakistan, top officials rarely resign over a deadly incident or assume responsibility for it.

The small ATR, twin-propeller plane was travelling from the scenic mountain resort of Chitral to Islamabad when one of its engines failed shortly after takeoff Wednesday, causing the crash.

The PIA has grounded all 10 ATR aircraft in its fleet for a thorough examination.