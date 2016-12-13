News / World

Pearl Harbor survivor, volunteer greeter dies at age 99

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, Herb Weatherwax, then 96, poses for a photo with Raphaelle Yax of from Austin, as he greets visitors to the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Weatherwax, an Army veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at age 99. Weatherwax greeted people at the Memorial several times a week. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU — An Army veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the U.S. into World War II has died at age 99.

Herb Weatherwax greeted people several times a week at the visitors centre of a Hawaii memorial for the USS Arizona, a battleship that sank in the Japanese attack. He cruised around in a motorized scooter and wore a cap embroidered with "Pearl Harbor Survivor."

National Park Service spokeswoman Rebecca Schwab says Weatherwax died Monday.

Three other Pearl Harbor survivors greet people at the visitors centre .

Weatherwax was a 24-year-old Army private living in Honolulu when he heard loud explosions the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. He saw the USS Arizona enveloped in flames and the USS Oklahoma turned on its side as he headed to his post.

