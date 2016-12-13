Pearl Harbor survivor, volunteer greeter dies at age 99

HONOLULU — An Army veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the U.S. into World War II has died at age 99.

Herb Weatherwax greeted people several times a week at the visitors centre of a Hawaii memorial for the USS Arizona, a battleship that sank in the Japanese attack. He cruised around in a motorized scooter and wore a cap embroidered with "Pearl Harbor Survivor."

National Park Service spokeswoman Rebecca Schwab says Weatherwax died Monday.

Three other Pearl Harbor survivors greet people at the visitors centre .