Pearl Harbor survivor, volunteer greeter dies at age 99
HONOLULU — An Army veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the U.S. into World War II has died at age 99.
National Park Service spokeswoman Rebecca Schwab says Weatherwax died Monday.
Weatherwax was a 24-year-old Army private living in Honolulu when he heard loud explosions the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. He saw the USS Arizona enveloped in flames and the USS Oklahoma turned on its side as he headed to his post.