Polish leader wants to 'bring order' to political opposition

FILE - In this B/W file photo dated Sunday, Dec. 12, 1982, Martial law leader General Wojciech Jaruzeiski announces that the military rule imposed last December 13 in Poland will be suspended by the end of the year. Poland‚Äôs government announced Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016, it is taking steps to strip late communist-era leaders Gen. Wojciech Jaruzelski and his deputy, Gen. Czeslaw Kiszczak, of their top military ranks, as part of a mission by the country‚Äôs ruling conservatives to seek historical justice against the communists who held oppressive power for decades until they were toppled in 1989. (AP Photo/FILE)

WARSAW, Poland — The leader of Poland's ruling party says he does not like the style of political debate in Poland and the country's leadership plans measures to "bring order" to the opposition's activities.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski did not specify the measures or their timing, but said he expects that they will be criticized as an attempt to limit freedom and democracy.

Kaczynski made his comments in a radio interview broadcast on Tuesday ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations across the country.

Kaczynski is seen as the real power behind the government, which has faced criticism for steps seen as eroding democratic standards.

The protests are being held on the 35th anniversary of martial law, a harsh communist-era clampdown imposed in 1981 in an attempt to crush the pro-democracy Solidarity movement.

