Polish leader wants to 'bring order' to political opposition

WARSAW, Poland — The leader of Poland's ruling party says he does not like the style of political debate in Poland and the country's leadership plans measures to "bring order" to the opposition's activities.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski did not specify the measures or their timing, but said he expects that they will be criticized as an attempt to limit freedom and democracy.

Kaczynski made his comments in a radio interview broadcast on Tuesday ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations across the country.

Kaczynski is seen as the real power behind the government, which has faced criticism for steps seen as eroding democratic standards.