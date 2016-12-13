Romania: minister says country committed to defence spending
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's
Mihnea Motoc told The Associated Press Tuesday the NATO member will start spending 2
The Social Democrats, which won parliamentary elections this weekend, say they will respect Romania's international agreements.
Motoc, a member of the outgoing government that is not aligned to any political party, said Russia's military capabilities in the Black Sea "have strengthened considerably in recent years. ... I don't believe you can remain indifferent to this."
He said NATO did not intend to reach parity with "Russia's military development."
"Our idea is not to enter an arms race with them."