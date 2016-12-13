News / World

Stein plans to donate leftover money raised for recounts

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Mark Thomsen, left, and commission administrator Michael Haas view the results of a state-wide presidential recount during a press conference certifying the tallies at the commission's offices in Madison, Wis. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Trump's victory in Wisconsin was reaffirmed following a statewide vote recount that showed him defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 23,000 votes. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says she plans to donate any money left over from the $7.3 million she raised to force recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Stein said Tuesday that the exact costs of the recounts aren't known yet, but she expects to have money left over.

Stein is asking donors to complete an online survey about which election reform groups and voting rights groups they want to receive the money.

Wisconsin completed its recount Monday with little changes in the results. President-elect Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 23,000 votes in the state. A federal court halted Michigan's recount after three days and another federal judge also did not allow for a recount in Pennsylvania.

