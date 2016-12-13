The Latest: California police thought man they shot had gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of an unarmed 73-year-old man shot by police in California (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

The police chief of Bakersfield, California, says an unarmed 73-year-old man was refusing to take his hand out of his pocket when he was shot by an officer who thought he had a gun because of a 911 call.

Chief Lyle Martin said at a news conference Tuesday night that an officer in his second year, Reagan Selman, fired seven shots at Francisco Serna about 30 seconds after arriving. Martin says six other officers had also arrived but only Selman fired.

The chief says a woman in Serna's neighbourhood had spotted Serna in her driveway, and she told her boyfriend that she thought he had what looked like a gun. When the boyfriend called 911, he just said Serna had a gun without expressing doubt.

The chief says the woman pointed at Serna when officers arrived, and he was shot when he wouldn't comply with police commands, including that he take his hand out of his jacket pocket.

Serna's family says he suffered from dementia.

2:30 p.m.

Police say a man whose family says he had dementia was unarmed when an officer fatally shot him.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Gary Carruesco said Tuesday that 73-year-old Francisco Serna didn't have a gun when an officer killed him just after midnight Monday.

Carruesco hasn't explained why Serna was shot but says police were responding to a report of a man brandishing a gun.

He says when officers arrived, a witness pointed them toward Serna, who was in a nearby driveway. He says one officer fired multiple rounds at Serna, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

Carruesco didn't immediately respond to a claim by Serna's family that Serna was shot nine times.