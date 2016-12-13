The Latest: UNICEF says dozens of children trapped in Aleppo

BEIRUT — The Latest on the Syrian conflict as the government is poised for the final sweep to retake the remaining rebel area of eastern Aleppo (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The U.N.'s children's agency is warning that dozens of unaccompanied children are trapped in a building under fire in eastern Aleppo and is calling for their immediate evacuation from the rebel enclave.

UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday that there could be more than 100 children trapped in the building.

UNICEF regional director, Geert Cappelaere, says it's "time for the world to stand up for the children of Aleppo and bring their living nightmare to an end."

Pro-government forces have launched a ferocious assault on Aleppo's few remaining opposition-held neighbourhoods , trapping thousands of civilians under unrelenting heavy fire. There are unconfirmed reports that government forces are killing civilians.

Cappelaere says that UNICEF is "deeply concerned" over the unverified reports of the "extrajudicial killings of civilians, including children."

___

1:25 p.m.

The U.N. humanitarian aid agency says its partners in Syria have recorded about 37,000 people who have fled eastern Aleppo amid the latest advance of pro-government forces, but that thousands of others have not been counted.

Spokesman Jens Laerke of OCHA on Tuesday decried the "complete meltdown of humanity" in Aleppo, and said that untold thousands are believed to remain behind in shrinking areas held by rebel fighters.

Laerke said in Geneva that his office has that "many civilians have not fled, and may be hiding whether they can."

He says the U.N. and its partners, including the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, are actively working to get "blanket access" across the city — not just in western Aleppo that has long been controlled by government forces and their allies.

___

1:10 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande is pressing for Russia to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in rebel-held parts of Aleppo.

Hollande said after meeting Germany's chancellor in Berlin on Tuesday that the Aleppo "humanitarian situation ... is unacceptable."

He says there are 120,000 people who are being "held hostage, there is no other word for it — who are victims of bombing, who are victims of repression."

Hollande says everything must be done to allow the population's evacuation and get aid in through protected corridors, and that Turkey and particularly Russia will be pressed on that.

He says that "without the Russians, there is no Syrian regime that can carry out operations" and that Russians "will be responsible for a situation that they helped create if they do nothing to allow access for humanitarian aid."

Hollande also says it's time to send "a humanitarian ultimatum" but didn't specify a time frame.

___

12:05 p.m.

The U.N. human rights office says it has received reports of Syria's pro-government forces killing at least 82 civilians as they entered the last remaining strongholds of the rebels in eastern Aleppo.

Spokesman Rupert Colville of the U.N. human rights office says the reports recount pro-government forces entering homes and killing some civilians "on the spot" in the former rebel enclave.

Colville spoke to reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

He says 11 women and 13 children were among those reportedly killed in four neighbourhoods of the increasingly-shrinking rebel enclave in the city of Aleppo.

Colville says the reports came in late the previous evening and that he doesn't know exactly when the killings took place.

___

9 a.m.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is urging those fighting in Syria's Aleppo to do all they can to protect and spare civilian lives.

The ICRC says in a statement on Tuesday that thousands of people with no part in the violence "have literally nowhere safe to run."

The dramatic appeal came after Syrian military announced the previous day it gained control of 99 per cent of the former opposition enclave in eastern Aleppo, signalling an impending end to the rebels' four-year hold over parts of the city.

ICRC says a deepening humanitarian catastrophe and further loss of life can be averted only if the basic rules of warfare — and of humanity — are applied.