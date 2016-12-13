USM scientists connect with Cuba over coastal research

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The University of Southern Mississippi has continued to foster a relationship with scientists in Cuba.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2gVLVkB ) reports that six scientists from the university and its Gulf Coast Research Laboratory travelled last month to the Cuban Center for Coastal Ecosystems Research, which is on an island on the northern part of the country. Each scientist presented a scientific paper on their research.

Last year, USM hosted four Cuban colleagues, including the centre 's director, after inviting them to visit South Mississippi for a week.

The Mississippi scientists say they can work with the Cuban scientists to share information about how to react and recover from hurricanes and oil spills, just as they share species. Billfish, tuna, large dolphins and tarpon swim between Cuba and the U.S.

