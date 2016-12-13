Video of Cairo church bombing emerges, said to show bomber

CAIRO — The Egyptian government has released footage showing moments before, during and after the horrific Cairo church bombing that is also purported to show the man said to be the suicide bomber.

Sunday's attack, which killed two dozen people and which no militant group has claimed so far, left authorities scrambling to find those responsible. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday identified the bomber as 22-year-old Mahmoud Shafiq Mohammed Mustafa.

The video is a recording of a CCTV footage and shows the street across from the chapel adjacent to St. Mark's Cathedral, seat of Egypt's ancient Coptic Orthodox Church, where the blast occurred.

It shows a dark figure crossing the street and walking through the gates of the church.