2nd Norwegian refugee worker expelled from South Sudan

COPENHAGEN — The Norwegian Refugee Council says it is "deeply dismayed" that a second staff member in South Sudan has been ordered to leave the country in less than a week.

The refugee group's secretary-general, Jan Egeland, said Warrap State, its area manager in Alek, was told to leave South Sudan on Tuesday. He was expelled four days after country director Victor Moses was kicked out.

Egeland said the order "is unacceptable" and said aid organizations in South Sudan "must be permitted to operate without interference, intimidation or fear of expulsion."

He added Wednesday the refugee group "may have to reassess our ability to deliver assistance at scale in South Sudan."