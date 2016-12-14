Computer glitch stymies Pittsburgh-area light rail service

PITTSBURGH — Tens of thousands of commuters who use light-rail trains to travel to and from Pittsburgh are out of luck.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says an unspecified computer glitch is causing significant delays and preventing the trains from travelling into downtown Pittsburgh or the city's North Shore on Wednesday morning.

Transit spokesman Jim Ritchie says the problem is based in the rail operating centre in the city's South Hills suburbs.

Ritchie says the glitch made it unsafe to operate the trains until the computer issue is fixed. But crews have figured out a way for some trains to begin operating again.