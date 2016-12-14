Deadlocked deliberations resume in murder-for-hire trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida jury will try again to reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband.

The six jurors are expected back in court Wednesday morning. They told Judge Glenn Kelley late Tuesday that they couldn't agree on a verdict in Dalia Dippolito's solicitation of first-degree murder trial. Kelley told them to keep deliberating. If convicted, the 34-year-old Dippolito would face a possible 20-year sentence.

Prosecutors relied on recordings of Dippolito telling an informant and an undercover police officer she wanted her husband dead.

Her attorneys argued police were scripting the case for the television show "Cops," which happened to be in town filming.