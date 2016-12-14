Disney IT workers allege discrimination in lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Florida-based information technology workers at Walt Disney World say in a new lawsuit that they were the victims of national origin discrimination when they were fired and replaced by Indian contractors.

The former IT workers filed the lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on Monday in an Orlando federal court.

The lawsuit contends that 250 IT workers were notified they were being fired at the end of 2014. They were told they needed to train replacements either brought from overseas or working outside the United States.

The lawsuit says each replacement worker was of Indian origin, and that the soon-to-be-fired Florida workers were given unequal treatment.

In a statement, Disney called the lawsuit "nonsense" and said it would fight it.