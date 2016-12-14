Attorneys want charges against Minnesota officer dismissed
MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for a Minnesota police officer who killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in July are asking that charges against him be dismissed, saying Castile was negligent in his own death and claiming he was high on marijuana while driving and did not obey the officer's commands.
In court documents dated Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez say that if Castile was negligent, then Yanez should be exonerated.
Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 after being pulled over in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend, who was in the car at the time along with her young daughter. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was shot at seven times after he told Yanez he was armed and had a license to carry.
"He should not even have been driving while under the influence. He should have showed his hands. He should not have reached for the handgun," Gray wrote.
Castile's family has claimed he was profiled because of his race, and his death renewed concerns about how law enforcement officers interact with minorities.
On Thursday, the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will announce details about a review of the St. Anthony Police Department. The city said in October that it had asked for the review and inclusion in an initiative to help cities build trust between law enforcement officers and citizens.
With the review, St. Anthony is expected to receive additional resources, plus help in identifying ways to make changes that address bias and accountability.
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services has conducted reviews of departments around the country, including in Milwaukee, after a white police officer fatally shot Dontre Hamilton, a black man who was mentally ill. Results of the Milwaukee review are expected to be released next month.
