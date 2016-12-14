Ex-Mexican cop turned fugitive captured in Washington

SEATTLE — Authorities say an ex-Mexican police officer who was wanted for murder has been captured in southern Washington.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a news release that 64-year-old Humberto Bautista-Sanchez was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities Wednesday.

An arrest warrant issued by Mexican authorities shows Bautista-Sanchez is charged with the murder of a man in Mexico City in 1994. An Interpol alert says Bautista-Sanchez beat a man to death for refusing to get into his squad car after Mexican authorities found the man relieving himself on the street.