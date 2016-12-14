Georgia asks Trump to investigate 'failed cyberattacks'

WASHINGTON — The state of Georgia is asking President-elect Donald Trump to investigate what Georgia says are "failed cyberattacks" on its secretary of state's network that it traced to the federal Homeland Security Department.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp says his staff has uncovered nine more instances when computers traced to the Homeland Security Department appeared to try to "infiltrate" the state's network.

Kemp says the cases didn't raise major red flags. He says they corresponded to dates and times he was speaking out against the department designating elections systems as "critical infrastructure."