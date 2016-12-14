Israeli parliament employees denied entry for 'short skirts'

JERUSALEM — A few dozen Israeli lawmakers and their assistants have protested outside the parliament building after female staffers were denied entry for wearing skirts that were deemed too short.

Asaf Goldfarb of the Israeli legislative assistants' union says at least 15 female staffers couldn't go into the Knesset on Wednesday because of their dress. The protesters denounced similar entry refusals in recent weeks.

Goldfarb says a Knesset representative told protesters that dresses must be no more than 5 centimetres (2 inches) above the knee.

Knesset spokesman Yotam Yakir said the parliament dress code forbids sandals, shorts, and "too short skirts."