Italian Premier Gentiloni wins second vote of confidence

ROME — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni has won a second vote of confidence in Parliament, paving the way for his government to lead Italy until new elections, after his predecessor was humiliated at the polls over proposed reforms.

The Senate voted 169-99 Wednesday, a day after the confidence measure easily passed parliament's lower chamber.

Gentiloni now heads to the first major international meeting of his premiership — Thursday's European Council summit — with Parliament's backing and his government in place.