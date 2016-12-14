Ex-Bulger associate arraigned in armoured truck guard killing

WORCESTER, Mass. — An 80-year-old former associate of ex-Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger has pleaded not guilty in the 1991 fatal shooting of an armoured truck guard in Massachusetts.

Ralph DeMasi, of Salisbury, also was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday on murder and robbery charges in Worcester (WUS'-tur) Superior Court.

Edward Morlock was shot while carrying bags of money from a Worcester supermarket. Prosecutors say DeMasi and three other men who have since died robbed Morlock and escaped in a waiting car.

DeMasi served more than 21 years in prison for a different armoured car robbery and later testified during Bulger's 2013 racketeering trial. Bulger is now serving a life prison sentence.

DeMasi's lawyer said Wednesday that he didn't have information about evidence in the 1991 killing.

____