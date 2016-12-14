New York boy buried in snow while playing with friend dies

GREENWICH, N.Y. — Police say a 12-year-old New York boy who was playing in a snowbank with a friend has died after being buried in snow.

Greenwich-Cambridge Police Chief George Bell says the boys were playing in a snow fort while a Department of Public Works truck was plowing the area around the same time Tuesday.

It's unclear whether the plow buried the boys or if their snow fort collapsed.

Bell says a K-9 found one boy's sled after they were reported missing around 5 p.m.

A shovelling crew freed the first boy, who was unresponsive. He was rushed to Saratoga Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.