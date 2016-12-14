Philippine official says president exaggerating on killings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine justice secretary says President Rodrigo Duterte often exaggerates killings of criminals he supposedly carried out to send a chilling warning to lawbreakers.

Vitaliano Aguirre II told reporters Wednesday that Duterte may have been resorting to hyperbole when he suggested in a recent speech that he used to go around his southern city as mayor on a big motorcycle to look for criminals to kill so policemen would emulate him.

Aguirre said the president often uses hyperbole to put his message across.