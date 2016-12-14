Small explosion injures 2 in Puerto Rico tourist district
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two people were injured Wednesday by a small explosion in a popular tourist district in Puerto Rico's capital, officials said.
Authorities said a gas leak or short circuit likely caused the blast, which occurred just outside a restaurant across from the upscale Condado Vanderbilt hotel.
The explosion forced authorities to temporarily close the main street in the Condado district.
Those injured were expected to recover.