Small explosion injures 2 in Puerto Rico tourist district

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two people were injured Wednesday by a small explosion in a popular tourist district in Puerto Rico's capital, officials said.

Authorities said a gas leak or short circuit likely caused the blast, which occurred just outside a restaurant across from the upscale Condado Vanderbilt hotel.

The explosion forced authorities to temporarily close the main street in the Condado district.

Those injured were expected to recover.

