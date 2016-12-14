Spain's top court halts Catalan independence referendum plan

MADRID — Spain's top court has ordered the suspension of the Catalan regional government's new plan for a referendum on the powerful northeastern region's secession from Spain.

The decision Wednesday is the latest in the legal battle between the central government and separatist-minded Catalan authorities who promise to bring about the region's independence next year. The constitutional Court said it ordered the suspension while it studied a legal challenge to the referendum by the Spanish government.

Catalonia says it will hold a referendum by September. An attempt to hold a similar referendum in 2014 was blocked by the court.

The Madrid government says neither secession nor a referendum is permitted under the country's constitution.