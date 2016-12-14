The Latest: Fed forecasts set to be the market focus

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

U.S. shares are set to open flat as traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year.

With financial markets pricing in a quarter-point rate hike as a near-certainty, more interest will focus on what Fed officials say about the outlook given low unemployment and the prospect of higher inflation in light of the recent rise in oil prices.

At present, the futures markets are pricing in another two interest rate hike next year.

Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital, says anything to suggest more than this would be interpreted as tilting the Fed to "a hawkish bias," especially if accompanied by a significant upgrade to inflation forecasts.

Anything hawkish could weigh on stock markets, already at record-highs, but give a further lift to the dollar.

Stock markets around the world are mostly lower and the dollar is stable as investors anticipate the Fed's first interest rate increase this year.

Given that it's a near certainty that the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 0.50 per cent and 0.75 per cent , investor interest will revolve around what Fed officials and Fed Chair Janet Yellen in particular say about the pace of future increases.

After Asian indexes mostly closed lower, European indexes were down slightly. Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX were both 0.3 per cent lower. Dow and S&P 500 futures were also down, by 0.1 per cent .

The dollar was stable against Japan's currency, at 115.17 yen, and the euro was up almost 0.1 per cent at $1.0637.