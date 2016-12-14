The Latest: Medical examiner shows jurors bullets, wounds

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the federal death penalty trial of Dylann Roof, accused of killing nine black people during a South Carolina church Bible study(all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A medical examiner testifying at Dylann Roof's death penalty trial is showing jurors a slide show with generic drawings of the nine victims of the Charleston church shooting last year.

Dr. Erin Presnell also had X-rays of each person killed at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, with black spots the size of a penny showing the bullets that remained inside of them and pictures of the bullets she removed.

She said Wednesday that every victim was shot at least five times. Many of them had several wounds to their arms. Several times, Presnell stepped down from the stand to show how someone with their arms pulled up tight against them could end up having a bullet enter and exit their bodies several times.

Other victims had shots closely clustered together. Earlier testimony from Roof's confession to the FBI and survivor Felicia Sanders said many of the victims hid under tables when the shooting started.

___

10 a.m.

A medical examiner says it took her four days to complete the autopsies of the nine people killed in a shooting last year at a Charleston church.

Dr. Erin Presnell testified Wednesday at Dylann Roof's federal death penalty trial on hate crime charges.

She opened her testimony by saying it took her four days to finish examining all the bodies after the June 17, 2015, shooting, including working through a weekend and doing three autopsies the Monday after the victims were killed at a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Some family members of the victims stayed out of the courtroom as Presnell testified.

Roof stared forward at the defence table.

___

2:45 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to call their final witnesses in the case against the man accused of killing nine blacks during a Bible study at a South Carolina church.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson says he could rest his case against Dylann Roof by late Wednesday morning. As his final witness, Richardson is planning to call Polly Sheppard, a survivor of the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Before Sheppard, Richardson says a medical examiner will testify about the victims' injuries.

Roof faces 33 federal charges including hate crimes. His attorneys say Roof would be willing to plead guilty if prosecutors dropped their pursuit of the death penalty.