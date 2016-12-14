The Latest: Prosecutor: Cosby accusers tell similar stories

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on Bill Cosby's latest court appearance in his sexual assault case (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A prosecutor is arguing that 13 women who accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault should be allowed to testify at his upcoming trial because their stories are so similar that they show the "handiwork of the same perpetrator."

The 79-year-old comedian is in court near Philadelphia for a second day of pretrial arguments on the key question of how many accusers can testify to bolster the prosecution case.

Cosby faces charges over a 2004 encounter at his home. Prosecutors say Cosby drugged and molested her in a manner strikingly similar to his encounters with 13 other women they hope to call.

The defence says the accusers' decades-old memories are hazy and unreliable. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told the judge that Cosby shouldn't be rewarded for incapacitating his victims.

___

10:15 a.m.

Bill Cosby is back in court for a second day of a crucial pretrial hearing in his Pennsylvania sexual assault case.

The 79-year-old entertainer returned to court Wednesday. He is facing charges from a 2004 encounter with a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to permit testimony from 13 other women who also accuse Cosby of sexual assault. Prosecutors want to show that Cosby had a history of drugging and molesting women.

Cosby's lawyers say the women should be barred from taking the stand at his spring trial. They're expected to attack the accusers' credibility at Wednesday's hearing.

___

12:15 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers say the 79-year-old actor has vision and memory problems that leave him unable to help defend himself in his upcoming sexual assault trial.

But the actor seemed mentally fit on Tuesday in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom as he shouted out answers to questions meant for the prosecutor.

Prosecutors were trying to recall where one alleged assault took place, when Cosby helpfully announced that the hotel was in Chicago.

At another point, Cosby told the judge, who was trying to figure out his age, that he was born in 1937. On July 12th.

The judge at this week's pretrial hearing must decide if other accusers can testify that they were drugged and molested in the same way as trial accuser Andrea Constand.