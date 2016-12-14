The Latest: House votes to require CPR training in schools

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature's final week of voting for the two-year term (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Legislation that would require Michigan schools to provide CPR instruction to students is nearing Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.

The House passed the bill 98-8 Wednesday night. It returns to the Senate for a final vote in the final days of the two-year term.

The measure would require that schools provide instruction in CPR and the use of defibrillators at least one time between grades 7 and 12. The requirement would begin in the 2017-18 school year.

The instruction could be for hands-only CPR, a simpler type of training that does not require certification or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. It can be taught in as few as 30 minutes, and the instructor does not need to be a certified CPR trainer.

___

7:05 p.m.

The Michigan House has voted to let landlords prohibit medical marijuana patients from growing or smoking the drug on leased residential property.

The bill, which passed 88-17 Wednesday night, was sent back to the Senate for a final concurrence vote in the final days of the two-year session.

The legislation would add another exception to a 2008 voter-approved law that legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes. That law already does not require insurers to reimburse people for medical marijuana, nor does it mandate that employers accommodate employees' use of the drug for medical purposes.

___

2:35 p.m.

Michigan lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that would soften "zero-tolerance" expulsion and suspension requirements by inserting what backers say is some common sense into the process.

Bills approved overwhelmingly by the House Wednesday would require school officials to consider certain factors before expelling or suspending students. They include the pupil's age, disciplinary history and whether the misconduct threatened the safety of others.

Other factors would include whether the student has a disability, if a lesser punishment could address the violation and whether "restorative" meetings between the offender and a victim could help.

Bringing a gun to school would remain an automatic expulsion. Backers say too many kids are being harshly disciplined for inadvertently bringing weapons to school.

The legislation goes to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.

___

10:45 a.m.

