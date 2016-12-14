The Latest: Police find missing delivery truck, no packages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a package truck stolen in Anchorage (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Anchorage police have recovered a truck stolen while it was being used to make commercial deliveries of packages.

Neither the thief nor the packages were found with the truck.

The 14-foot U-Haul truck had been rented by UPS.

A driver just before 11 a.m. Wednesday was delivering packages to a home on west 57th Avenue when the truck was driven off.

Police say the empty truck was found near west 31st Street and Arctic Boulevard.

Police are asking businesses along Arctic Blvd between west 57th and west 31st avenues to check surveillance video after 11 a.m.

They're also asking residents to call if they see someone with dozens of suspicious UPS packages.

___

1:40 p.m.

Police in Anchorage say a thief drove off a U-Haul truck filled with packages being delivered to city residents.

The 14-foot truck had been rented by UPS.

A driver just before 11 a.m. Wednesday was delivering packages to a home on west 57th Avenue when the truck was driven off.

The stolen truck has an Arizona license plate, AD49490. The U-Haul truck number is DC4579K.

A long, grey , red and blue nylon rope dangled out of the back of the truck and likely would drag on the ground.

The passenger side door had a lock dangling by a wire.

Both the driver and passenger door bore 5-by-14-inch UPS magnetic signs. Police say the signs may have been removed.