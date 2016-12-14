Trump urged to tackle campaign finance in 'swamp draining'

Washington lawmakers acknowledge they spend a "sickening" amount of time raising money — and a bipartisan advocacy group sees President-elect Donald Trump as part of the cure.

Issue One has united 165 former members of Congress, governors and administration officials behind a plan to rewrite campaign finance laws to give small donors more power in the political process. The coalition is led by former Indiana Rep. Tim Roemer, who says Republican and Democratic lawmakers often describe their fundraising duties as "sickening."

"You had Trump saying he was going to do something about this," Roemer told a news conference Wednesday. He said Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, both of whom raised hundreds of millions of dollars from small donors, "launched a hand grenade into Washington with this election."

As presidential candidates, both lambasted the influence that money — particularly from big donors — holds over politicians.

Lawmakers, Roemer said, think Trump could use his political juice next year to help pass the first major campaign finance overhaul in more than a decade. After the 2002 legislation known as McCain-Feingold, which limited how much special interests could give to the political parties, court rulings and legal and regulatory changes have cleared a path for unlimited donations to outside groups. That has reduced the importance of smaller donations.

Republican former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, part of the Issue One effort, said the current system is "awash in money, with little or no accountability" and said Washington should embrace voters' calls for change.

Issue One has passed along its policy proposals to Trump transition aides Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon and others, said Nick Penniman, the group's executive director. Key pieces include incentivizing small donors by providing them a tax rebate and restructuring the Federal Election Commission.

The group is hoping to break through to Trump, who has put forward no policy proposals on campaign finance even as he has repeatedly pledged to "drain the swamp" of Washington. His swamp-draining platform centres on curbing the influence of lobbyists, and Penniman says its failure to include campaign finance proposals is a major oversight.

Yet many of Trump's actions and comments on the campaign trail have campaign-finance reformers feeling hopeful.

Throughout the primary campaign, when he was largely paying out of his own pocket, the billionaire New York businessman called out rivals as "puppets" of big donors and promised to change the system.

In the general election, Trump dialed back that rhetoric as he began raising money — including from donors writing half-million-dollar checks to his campaign and party allies. Still, Trump was one of most successful low-dollar fundraisers in history. His campaign raised more than twice as much from people giving less than $200 than from larger donors, fundraising documents show.

Democratic former Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman, who also signed on to the Issue One plan, said Trump might be able to achieve what President Barack Obama couldn't — sweeping changes in how federal campaigns are financed. Despite running on such a mantra in 2008, Obama "did not engage in this issue very strongly at all," Glickman said.

Trump can take up the fight because "he doesn't have a stake in this current system like I think previous presidents have," Glickman said.

__