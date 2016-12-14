Woman charged with abandoning dog with 42-pound tumour
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A Southern California woman who allegedly abandoned a dog with a 42-pound cancerous
Sherri Haughton of Newport Coast was charged Wednesday with four
A call to a woman of that name wasn't answered Wednesday night.
Orange County prosecutors say Haughton dropped off her 7-year-old golden retriever, Henry, at an animal hospital in May and claimed she'd found him on a beach.
Before it was removed, Henry's stomach
Officials say owners who can't afford to treat their pets can turn them over to animal control or welfare agencies, which can foot the bill.