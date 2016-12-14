Woman charged with abandoning dog with 42-pound tumour

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A Southern California woman who allegedly abandoned a dog with a 42-pound cancerous tumour has been charged with life-threatening animal abuse and neglect.

Sherri Haughton of Newport Coast was charged Wednesday with four misdemeanours that carry a potential two-year jail sentence.

A call to a woman of that name wasn't answered Wednesday night.

Orange County prosecutors say Haughton dropped off her 7-year-old golden retriever, Henry, at an animal hospital in May and claimed she'd found him on a beach.

Before it was removed, Henry's stomach tumour had nearly doubled his body weight. He's now living with a foster family and receiving cancer treatment.