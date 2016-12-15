1 dead, 9 missing in Azerbaijan offshore oil rig accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan — One oil worker has been reported killed and nine more are missing in Azerbaijan after part of their offshore oil platform broke off in strong winds.

Oil industry workers' rights activist Mirvari Gahramanli says one body was retrieved from the Caspian Sea during searches following the accident early Thursday morning.

The state oil company, known as SOCAR, reports that a 150-meter (490-foot) section of walkway fell into the sea amid 90 mph (145 kph) winds and says 10 workers are missing. It has not confirmed the death.

The company says five of the victims had been working on the installation and another five were in a cabin that was torn off the structure.