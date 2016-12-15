2nd man arrested for worshipper's stabbing outside mosque
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A second man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a worshipper near a California mosque in an apparent hate crime.
Marco De La Cruz, 26, of Simi Valley was arrested at his home on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and violations of civil rights and his parole.
It was unclear whether he had a lawyer.
De La Cruz is a gang member with an extensive criminal record and a
Matteson, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to making criminal threats, disturbing the peace and other charges with hate-crime enhancements that make them felonies. He is free on bail.
Police said earlier this week that the men may have earlier asked to use a bathroom at the Jamia Razi Islamic Center and became angry when told it was closed, the Ventura County Star (http://bit.ly/2hLTvCp ) has reported.
The men allegedly began yelling anti-Muslim slurs at people leaving the mosque, which led to a fight in a nearby shopping
A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspects didn't target the mosque, Detective Cmdr. John Parks told the newspaper on Thursday.
"I can say unequivocally there was no pattern," Parks said.