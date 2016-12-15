AAA estimates 3.5M from Michigan to travel for holidays
A
A
Share via Email
DEARBORN, Mich. — Estimates from AAA say nearly 3.5 million people from Michigan will travel for the year-end holidays, up 2.5
The auto club says Thursday it's the highest total volume of people going 50 miles or more from the state since AAA began tracking holiday travel data in 2001. Most will drive.
AAA says the increase in holiday travel is being boosted by additional consumer spending, a result of improvements in the
The year-end holiday travel period is defined as Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, one day fewer than last year's holiday period. It includes Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's Day.