AAA estimates 3.5M from Michigan to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, Mich. — Estimates from AAA say nearly 3.5 million people from Michigan will travel for the year-end holidays, up 2.5 per cent from last year.

The auto club says Thursday it's the highest total volume of people going 50 miles or more from the state since AAA began tracking holiday travel data in 2001. Most will drive.

AAA says the increase in holiday travel is being boosted by additional consumer spending, a result of improvements in the labour market and rising wages. Additionally, relatively low gas prices and increased consumer optimism are seen as factors.