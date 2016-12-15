'Affluenza' teen's dad convicted of pretending to be officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — The father of a Texas teenager who used an "affluenza" defence in a fatal drunken-driving wreck has been found guilty of falsely identifying himself as a peace officer two years ago.

A Tarrant County jury on Wednesday sentenced 51-year-old Fred Couch to a year's probation. If he violates the terms, he could be jailed for up to 120 days.

In a dashcam video shown to jurors, Couch tells North Richland Hills police officers responding to a disturbance that he is a reserve officer.

Defence attorney Scott Brown says Couch, who carried a "Lakeside Police" badge, never asserted authority with it.