DOJ to review Minnesota police department after shooting

FILE - In this July 6, 2016 file photo, Investigators search a car at the scene of a police involved shooting in Falcon Heights, Minn. Attorneys for the Minnesota police officer who killed a black man during a traffic stop in July are asking that charges against him be dismissed, saying Philando Castile was negligent in his own death in part because he was stoned while driving and he did not obey the officer's commands. In court documents dated Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, and obtained by The Associated Press, attorneys for St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez say that if Castile was negligent, then Yanez should be exonerated. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — An office of the Department of Justice is launching a review of a Minnesota police department after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services announced its review Thursday. It was requested by the St. Paul suburb of St. Anthony and is voluntary.

The goal is to assess St. Anthony police policies in many areas, including interactions with the public, and come up with recommendations for improvement. After the initial report, the office will work with St. Anthony for 18 months to help implement changes.

Castile was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, another St. Paul suburb. St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter.

St. Anthony is the 16th department nationwide to be part of this type of review.

