Dukakis stumbles while picking up trash, requires stitches

BOSTON — Former Democratic presidential contender and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis is feeling the sting of doing a good deed.

The 83-year-old tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2gGuB1Y ) he was picking up trash on the morning of Dec. 8 in the Emerald Necklace park system, which stretches from Boston to Brookline, Massachusetts. He says he tripped while reaching down for a piece of litter, "falling flat on my face on the sidewalk."

Dukakis says the stumble resulted in "a lot of blood" and two stiches on his nose. A professor of political science at Northeastern University, he is known to pick up trash on his walk from Brookline.