Dukakis stumbles while picking up trash, requires stitches

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, former Massachusetts Governor and Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis talks to members of the media outside Federal Court after testifying in the Robel Phillipos trial in Boston. Dukakis, 83, tells The Boston Globe he was picking up trash on the morning of Dec. 8, 2016, in the Emerald Necklace park system, which stretches from Boston to Brookline, Mass. He says he tripped while reaching down for a piece of litter, "falling flat on my face on the sidewalk." (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

BOSTON — Former Democratic presidential contender and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis is feeling the sting of doing a good deed.

The 83-year-old tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2gGuB1Y ) he was picking up trash on the morning of Dec. 8 in the Emerald Necklace park system, which stretches from Boston to Brookline, Massachusetts. He says he tripped while reaching down for a piece of litter, "falling flat on my face on the sidewalk."

Dukakis says the stumble resulted in "a lot of blood" and two stiches on his nose. A professor of political science at Northeastern University, he is known to pick up trash on his walk from Brookline.

Dukakis is taking the incident in stride, acknowledging "no good deed goes unpunished."

