Ex-Milwaukee officer charged in fatal shooting of black man

MILWAUKEE — A prosecutor has charged a former Milwaukee police officer in a fatal shooting of a black man that sparked two nights of riots.

District Attorney John Chisholm charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide. Chisholm didn't announce the charge, but it appeared in online court records that also showed Heaggan-Brown made an initial court appearance Thursday.

Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith following a traffic stop on Aug. 13. Police Chief Ed Flynn has said Heaggan-Brown chased Smith after he fled on foot.

Flynn says Heaggan-Brown fired after Smith turned around with a gun in his hand and ignored commands to drop the weapon.