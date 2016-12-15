Feds suing Michigan community after mosque plan denial
DETROIT — Federal prosecutors are suing a Detroit suburb after a religious organization's proposal for a mosque in a residential
The U.S. Attorney's office filed the suit Thursday in federal court against Sterling Heights.
Planning commissioners voted in 2015 against a special land agreement sought by the American Islamic Community Center.
Some residents protested the plan, citing traffic congestion and other concerns. Mosque supporters said the issue was anti-Muslim bias.
The lawsuit says the denial constitutes discrimination on the basis of religion and imposed a "burden on the religious exercise" of the
