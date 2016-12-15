Feds suing Michigan community after mosque plan denial

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors are suing a Detroit suburb after a religious organization's proposal for a mosque in a residential neighbourhood was denied.

The U.S. Attorney's office filed the suit Thursday in federal court against Sterling Heights.

Planning commissioners voted in 2015 against a special land agreement sought by the American Islamic Community Center.

Some residents protested the plan, citing traffic congestion and other concerns. Mosque supporters said the issue was anti-Muslim bias.

The lawsuit says the denial constitutes discrimination on the basis of religion and imposed a "burden on the religious exercise" of the centre .

Sterling Heights says Thursday that the centre 's application denial was not based on "emotional feelings tied to religious beliefs either for or against the applicant."