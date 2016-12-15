Former Rikers jail guard convicted in inmate's death
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A former Rikers Island guard has been convicted of violating the civil rights of an ailing inmate who died after he was beaten outside a jail doctor's office.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) says Brian Coll of Smithtown, New York, was convicted Thursday in the December 2012 death of 52-year-old Ronald Spear.
Testimony showed other guards pinned the inmate on the floor while Coll repeatedly kicked his head.
Prosecutors said the victim, who was being held on a burglary charge, had become agitated because he could not immediately see a doctor. He suffered from kidney disease and diabetes.
Coll also was convicted of obstruction of justice, falsifying records and conspiring to cover up the incident.
His attorney says evidence showed Spear was having heart problems before any blows occurred.