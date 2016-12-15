Former Rikers jail guard convicted in inmate's death

NEW YORK — A former Rikers Island guard has been convicted of violating the civil rights of an ailing inmate who died after he was beaten outside a jail doctor's office.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) says Brian Coll of Smithtown, New York, was convicted Thursday in the December 2012 death of 52-year-old Ronald Spear.

Testimony showed other guards pinned the inmate on the floor while Coll repeatedly kicked his head.

Prosecutors said the victim, who was being held on a burglary charge, had become agitated because he could not immediately see a doctor. He suffered from kidney disease and diabetes.

Coll also was convicted of obstruction of justice, falsifying records and conspiring to cover up the incident.