Germany: Afghan suspect in slaying assaulted woman in Greece

BERLIN — German police say there's evidence an Afghan refugee suspected of raping and killing a 19-year-old university student in Freiburg was also convicted of attempting to kill another woman in Greece.

Freiburg police told the dpa news agency Thursday they have matched fingerprints from the 2013 crime in Greece to those of Hussein K., who gave his age as 17. He is in custody in Germany for the October slaying.

The suspect was convicted of attempted murder for the Corfu attack and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released 1 1/2 years later on probation, but apparently not put on Interpol or Schengen Information System watch lists, dpa reported.