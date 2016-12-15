Germany arrests man over 1996 IRA attack on British barracks

BERLIN — German police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Belfast on suspicion of taking part in an Irish Republican Army attack on a British barracks in Germany 20 years ago.

James Anthony Oliver Corry, a British citizen, was arrested Tuesday at Frankfurt airport after being deported from Ireland.

Federal prosecutors say Corry was brought before a judge Wednesday and ordered held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Corry was part of an IRA unit that fired three mortar shells onto the grounds of the Quebec Barracks in Osnabrueck on June 28, 1996. Only one of the shells detonated on the property, damaging buildings and vehicles but injuring nobody.