Accused gunman in DC pizza shop case to appear in court

WASHINGTON — A man accused of bringing an assault weapon to a Washington pizzeria while investigating false internet rumours of child sexual abuse is set to appear in court.

Prosecutors have argued that 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch is dangerous and should remain in jail. His attorney will have an opportunity Friday to argue for his release from custody pending trial.

Welch faces federal and local gun charges. He was arrested Dec. 3 outside a restaurant called Comet Ping Pong. The pizzeria has been targeted by conspiracy theorists who believe it's a haven for pedophilia involving prominent Democrats.