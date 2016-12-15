Kentucky man convicted of reckless homicide in girl's death
GLASGOW, Ky. — A Kentucky man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the death of his former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, whose body was disposed of in a well.
The Glasgow Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2hM7jNi) reports that Barren County Circuit Court jurors also found Anthony Barbour guilty Thursday of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Barbour had been charged with murder.
Barbour testified Wednesday, giving a different story than he initially told police because, he said, he had been covering for Wallace. He testified that when he returned home after being gone a few hours, Laynee was already dead and her mother said it was an accident.
