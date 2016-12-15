Lawyer: Police confirm they detained Chinese rights activist

BEIJING — The lawyer for a prominent Chinese human rights campaigner says police have detained his client for allegedly falsely using ID that wasn't his own to buy train tickets.

Jiang Tianyong's family and friends last heard from him on Nov. 21 while he was in Changsha city visiting the wife of a rights lawyer detained in a broad crackdown that began last year.

Lawyer Qin Chenshou says that police told him that Jiang had been administratively detained for nine days from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. Qin said his current whereabouts weren't clear.

Jiang's wife said Thursday that police recently raided a Beijing apartment that he sometimes used and took away his personal items.