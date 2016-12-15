Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian foreign minister

BELGRADE, Serbia — Montenegro says it's seeking the extradition of a man photographed standing near Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week in Serbia on suspicion he took part in an alleged coup attempt.

The photos published by Serbian media show Nemanja Ristic standing close to Lavrov during a ceremony for Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Belgrade in 1944. Lavrov made group photos with members of a far-right pro-Russian group of which Ristic is a member.

Montenegro Justice Minister Zoran Pazin was quoted as saying by Dnevne Novine daily Thursday that Serbia is obligated to extradite Ristic and two other Serbian citizens accused in the October plot to stop Montenegro from joining NATO. Two Russians are also sought for co-ordinating the action.