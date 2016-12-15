NJ Court rejects bid to dismiss same-sex discrimination suit

TRENTON, N.J. — An appeals court in New Jersey turned down a bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former employee who claims she was fired by a Catholic school because she's married to a woman.

The Archdiocese of Newark challenged a lower court ruling to allow the case to proceed to determine whether state law or church tenets apply.

Kate Drumgoole claims Paramus Catholic High School violated state discrimination laws by firing her as dean of guidance and head coach of the basketball team after learning she had married a woman.